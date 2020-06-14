Concerns grow over access to healthcare for prisoners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– People across the state are concerned about COVID-19 impacting Michigan’s prisoners. One man who has been incarcerated before says COVID-19 shouldn’t be the only concern.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) says any inmate who needs medical care can get it either for free or at a low cost.

“People are profiting off of people being in prison, and I don’t believe that should be the case,” says Earl Burton, who spent more than 20 years in Michigan’s prison system.

Five dollars may not be much to people outside of prison. Inside, Burton says it cuts into money for other basic needs like phone calls, messages, food from the commissary and even soap. Burton says the high price of a doctor visit keeps some inmates from seeking help.

“What I’ma pay five dollars for? They ain’t gonna do nothing but tell me to lay on my bunk and take some aspirin,” Burton says. “People will let a minor illness turn serious because they don’t want to spend five dollars because they have no faith in the healthcare system.”

MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz says inmates who feel sick have to write letters or “kites” to prison staff asking for an appointment. Copays for visits that aren’t annual checkups or emergencies cost five dollars. Gautz says the prisons can work around a financial need.

“I think one of the misconceptions is that if they don’t have the money, they somehow lack access to care and that’s not the case,” Gautz says. “If someone has the need to see a doctor, they’re going to see a doctor. We don’t not let them see a doctor if they can’t pay.”

He says there is no cost for any visit related to COVID-19 or for emergency or routine visits like annual checkups. If an inmate does test positive for the virus, they don’t have to pay for treatment.

Burton says that debt is held against the inmate until they eventually get more money. He says it’s a barrier he says keeps some inmates from asking for the help they need.

“If you got a prison job, most people do because they don’t want to be in there with nothing, and say like you, average might make 10 of 15 dollars a month, you really don’t want to be spending five of it for a visit to go to the doctor.”