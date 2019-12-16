Concerts throughout Michigan that have already been announced for 2020

Some of the biggest musicians on the planet are coming to Michigan in 2020, check out the lineups of huge concerts already announced for next year.

2020 features huge stadium shows with Garth Brooks and Billy Joel, farewell shows with Kiss and Elton John and other highly anticipated acts like Alanis Morissette, Green Day and Post Malone.

Our media partners at MLive, put together a list of what artists you can look forward to around Michigan next year.

Impractical Jokers Live at Van Andel Arena on Thurs., Jan. 9

The Guess Who at Island Resort Casino in Harris on Fri., Jan. 10 and Sat., Jan. 11

Jonny Lang at Little River Casino in Manistee on Sat., Jan. 11 and at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit on Sun., Jan. 12

Bell Biv DeVoe at the MotorCity Casino on Wed., Jan. 15

Bobby McFerrin at DeVos Performance Hall on Thurs., Jan. 16

Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Naughty By Nature, Too Short and Lil Boosie at the Fox Theatre on Sat., Jan. 18

Ashanti at the MotorCity Casino on Sun., Jan. 19

Sublime with Rome at 20 Monroe Live on Sun., Jan. 19

Christian Rock Winter Jam at Van Andel Arena on Sun., Jan. 19

Brian Regan at Wharton Center in East Lansing on Thurs., Jan. 23

Monique at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., Jan. 23

Herman’s Hermits at Andiamo in Warren on Fri., Jan. 24

Justin Moore at Soaring Eagle Casino on Fri., Jan. 24

Snoop Dogg at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sun., Jan. 26

Chaka Khan at the MotorCity Casino on Sunday, Jan. 26

Korn and Breaking Benjamin at Van Andel Arena on Thurs., Jan. 30

Dustin Lynch at The Fillmore in Detroit on Thurs., Jan. 30

Stephanie Mills at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., Jan. 30

Lewis Black at Soaring Eagle Casino on Fri., Jan. 31

Umphrey’s McGee at The Fillmore on Fri., Jan. 31 and Sat., Feb. 1

Great White and Slaughter at Four Winds in New Buffalo on Fri., Jan. 31

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., Feb. 6 and at 20 Monroe Live on Sat., Feb. 8

The Lumineers at Little Caesars Arena on Fri., Feb. 7 at Van Andel Arena on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020

Nikki Glaser at 20 Monroe Live on Fri., Feb. 7 and at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Sat., Feb. 8

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts at Firekeepers Casino on Sat., Feb. 8

Totally 80s Live (Motels, Bow Wow Wow, When In Rome) at The Machine Shop in Flint on Sun., Feb. 9

Post Malone at Van Andel Arena on Wed., Feb. 12

Queensryche at 20 Monroe Live on Wed., Feb. 12 and at St. Andrews Hall on Thurs., Feb. 13

We Shall Overcome at the Macomb Ctr. in Clinton Twp. on Thurs., Feb. 13 and at Wharton Center in E. Lansing on Fri., Feb. 14

IL Volo at the Fox Theatre on Thurs., Feb. 13

Aaron Lewis at the Midland Center for the Arts on Thurs., Feb. 13

Aries Spears at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., Feb. 13

Machine Head at the Crofoot in Pontiac on Fri., Feb. 14

The Whispers, The Dramatics, Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics and Enchantment at the Fox Theatre on Fri., Feb. 14

Richard Marx at MGM Detroit on Fri., Feb. 14

Luke Combs at Van Andel Arena on Sat., Feb. 15

Mavis Staples at the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor on Sat., Feb. 15

Rick Springfield at Four Winds in New Buffalo on Sat., Feb. 15

Marshall Tucker Band at Island Resort & Casino in Harris on Fri., Feb. 21 and Sat., Feb. 22

Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Four Winds on Sat., Feb. 22

Garth Brooks at Ford Field in Detroit on Sat., Feb. 22

Martin Lawrence at Little Caesars Arena on Sat., Feb. 22

Engelbert Humperdinck at the MotorCity Casino on Sun., Feb. 23

The Beach Boys at FireKeepers Casino on Sat., Feb. 28

Fitz and the Tantrums at 20 Monroe Live on Sun., March 1

Dashboard Confessional at St. Andrews Hall on Tues., March 3

Steve Hackett of Genesis at The Fillmore on Wed., March 4

Jim Gaffigan at Van Andel Arena on Thurs., March 5

Michael W. Smith at the Macomb Ctr. on Friday, March 6

Daughtry at Island Resort & Casino on Fri., March 6 and Sat., March 7

Dave Mason at the MotorCity Casino on Sun., March 8

They Might Be Giants at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit on Sun., March 8 and Mon., March 9

Lauren Daigle at Van Andel Arena on Thurs., March 12

Little Big Town at the Fox Theatre on Thurs., March 12

Aaron Lewis at the MotorCity Casino on Fri., March 13

Lewis Black at Four Winds on Fri., March 13

Louis Anderson at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Sat., March 14

Motor City Blues Festival at the Fox Theatre on Sat., March 14

Zac Brown Band at Little Caesars Arena on Sat., March 14

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, Kash Doll and Kevin Gates at Little Caesars Arena on Sun., March 15

Brian McKnight at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., March 19

Kash Doll, Neisha Neshae, Malcolm Elliott at the State Theatre in Kalamazoo on Fri., March 20

Postmodern Jukebox at The Fillmore on Fri., March 20

Blake Shelton at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 21

Billie Eilish at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 23

Dan + Shay at Van Andel Arena on Thurs., March 26

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Flagstar Strand Theatre in Pontiac on Fri., March 27

Gregory Porter and Ledisi at the Fox Theatre on Sat., March 28

Dustin Lynch at Soaring Eagle Casino on Sat., March 28

Melissa Etheridge at Four Winds in New Buffalo on Sat., March 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Sun., March 29

Michael Buble at Van Andel Arena on Tues., March 31

Buddy Guy at the State Theatre in Kalamazoo on Wed., April 1

Ron White at 20 Monroe Live on Thursday, April 2

Gordon Lightfoot at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Fri., April 3 and Sat., April 4

Alice Cooper at DeVos Performance Hall on Fri., April 3

Aaron Lewis at Four Winds in New Buffalo on Sat., April 4

Sanctus Real at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson on Sat., April 4

Celtic Woman at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, April 5

Juvenile and Twista at the MotorCity Casino on Sun., April 5

Brit Floyd at DeVos Performance Hall on Wed., April 8

Cole Swindell at 20 Monroe Live on Thurs., April 9

Chicago at Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek on Thursday, April 9

Sinbad at 20 Monroe Live on Friday, April 10 and at MGM Detroit on Sat., April 11

Walk Off The Earth at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Fri., April 10 and at 20 Monroe Live on Tues., April 14

J.B. Smoove at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., April 16

Prince Royce at 20 Monroe Live on Thurs., April 16 and at The Fillmore on Fri., April 17

REO Speedwagon at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Fri., April 17

Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins and Sammie at Little Caesars Arena on Sat., April 18

Elton John at Van Andel Arena on Thurs., April 23 and at Little Caesars Arena on Fri., May 1 and Sat., May 2

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at the McMorran Theatre in Port Huron on Fri., April 24

Almost Queen at the State Theatre in Kalamazoo on Fri., April 24

Tesla at Island Resort and Casino on Fri., April 24 and on Sat., April 25

Chris Tucker at the Fox Theatre on Fri., April 24

Three Dog Night at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren on Sat., April 25

Ben Rector at Fountain St. Church in Grand Rapids on Fri. May 1

Here Come The Mummies at St. Andrews Hall on Thurs., May 7

Home Free at DeVos Performance Hall on Thurs., May 7

David Foster and Katharine McPhee at the Fox Theatre on Friday, May 8

Trevor Noah at Van Andel Arena on Fri., May 8

Reba McEntire at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 9

Gladys Knight at Four Winds on Saturday, May 9

Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail at Little Caesars Arena on Tues., May 12

Gordon Lightfoot at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Wed., May 13 and at the Wharton Center in E. Lansing on Thurs., May 14

Tame Impala at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 31

Russ at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on Sun., May 31

Ron White at Soaring Eagle Casino on Friday, June 5

Cameo and Dazz Band at the MotorCity Casino on Thurs., June 11

Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at DTE on Tuesday, June 16

Artie Lange at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, June 19

Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury from Thurs., June 25 – Sun., June 28

Candlebox at the MotorCity Casino on Friday, June 26

Journey and Pretenders at DTE on Sun., July 5 and at Van Andel Arena on Wed., July 8

Billy Joel at Comerica Park in Detroit on Fri., July 10

Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Fox Theatre on Wed., July 15

Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn from Fri., July 17 – Sun., July 19

David Gray at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on Fri., July 17

Harry Styles at Little Caesars Arena on Fri., July 17

Tim Allen at DeVos Performance Hall on Sat., July 18

Alanis Morissette at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tues., July 21

The Black Crowes at DTE on Wed., July 29

Rick Springfield and Chicago at DTE on Fri., July 31

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald at Van Andel Arena on Sat., Aug. 1 and at DTE on Sun., Aug. 2

Toby Keith at the Jackson County Fair on Sun., Aug. 9

Alan Jackson at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Aug. 15

Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion at Ford Field on Sat., Aug. 15

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Comerica Park on Wed., Aug. 19

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett at Comerica Park on Thurs., Aug. 20

Alan Jackson at Little Caesars Arena on Fri., Aug. 28

Camila Cabello at Little Caesars Arena on Sat., Sept. 5

Kiss at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, Sept. 11

Dan + Shay at Little Caesars Arena on Sat., Sept. 19

Alabama at the Fox Theatre on Fri., Oct. 23 and at Van Andel Arena on Sat., Oct. 24