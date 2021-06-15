Confederate soldier statue staying put in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – A controversial statue of a confederate soldier in Allendale, in Ottawa County, is staying put following a Monday night vote by the township board.

According to our sister station at WOOD-TV, the motion to keep the statue passed in a 5 to 2 vote. It will also be repaired from any damage done to it over the past year.

The board’s decision goes against the recommendation of the citizen committee — which was to remove and replace the statue.

Township Clerk Jody Hansen says, after input from the community, a majority of residents wanted the statue to remain.

