LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 93,185 total coronavirus cases and 6,325 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

Those totals represent an increase of 465 cases and 1 death from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the most recent numbers Monday afternoon. Yesterday, the department confirmed 92,720 cases and 6,324 deaths.

On Friday, the state agency said 67,778 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.