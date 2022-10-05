LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Citizens Research Council of Michigan is hosting a webinar Wednesday to try and help community members make informed decisions on Proposal 1, 2, and 3.

The webinar will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 11:30 a.m. but will be available to stream later.

The Citizens Research Council, a group that says it wants to stay neutral, will go over their analysis which dives deeper into each proposal and explains what it would change.

The group says they have seen a large increase in absentee ballots this year, with more than 1.5 million Michigan voters requesting one for the Nov. 8 election.

The council believes there is a lot of misinformation being projected that they want to help clear up while providing accurate details, and ultimately letting the public decide their stance.

“We don’t endorse candidates for office, we don’t support or oppose ballot questions. So we try to be Switzerland on this, neutral and just be the provider of facts so that people can make up their own mind.” Eric Lupher, President of the Citizens Research Council in Michigan

Overview of Proposals 1,2,3:

Proposal 1: Would modify the implementation of legislative term limits and require certain financial disclosures for state elective offices.

Proposal 2: Would add several voting and election provisions to the constitution.

Proposal 3: Would establish an explicit right to “reproductive freedom,” including all matters related to pregnancy.