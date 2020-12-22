Congress approves increasing funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Congress has approved five years of gradually-increasing funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

That program pays for projects to protect the Great Lakes from natural and man-made threats, including pollution, erosion, toxic algae blooms, and invasive species. It is popular with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle because it helps maintain the environment, the economy, and public health.

Normally, the GLRI gets about $300 million dollars a year. This bill would have that amount gradually increase until it reaches $475 million in 2026.

This bill still needs President Trump’s approval. His annual budgets proposed eliminating or severely reducing the GLRI in his first three years in office. Those efforts were blocked in Congress. This year he took a different stance by recommending a slight increase in the program’s funding.