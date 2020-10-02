Congressman John Moolenaar Weighs in on First Family Covid-19 Diagnosis

WASHINGTON D.C, (WLNS)– Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar has joined the loud chorus of supporters for the President and First Lady as they are diagnosed with Covid-19.

Moolenaar issued this statement:

“Today, I send my prayers and best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady as they fight this illness. I hope they make a quick and full recovery,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “While scientists have made incredible progress in the efforts to defeat COVID-19, it is still  a challenge for our nation, and I encourage everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to protect the health of themselves and their families.”

Congressman Moolenaar is a republican who represents Michigan’s 4th District which spans 15 counties in central Michigan including Clinton, Shiawassee, Gratiot and Montcalm.

