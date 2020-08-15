Congresswoman holds outdoor town hall

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin held an outdoor town hall Saturday morning as part of her “August in the 8th” tour.

Slotkin says her team is still working hard to connect with voters in her district. As they try to work under social distancing guidelines due to the pandemic, she says it’s been a campaign unlike any other.

“We’ve been experimenting with new ways of advertising,” Slotkin said. “Our local papers, our really small papers in our small communities. But then creative things like gas pump video screens and things we hadn’t really invested in last cycle because we were out busy knocking doors.”

The congresswoman took questions from an in-person and online audience after speaking about pressing issues, including funding cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, social security and the threat of nationwide voter suppression.

Her supporters say it wasn’t the town hall they were used to, but it still gave them a chance to get to know their candidate and her platform in a safe way.

“I didn’t know how well it would be planned for social distancing but felt very comfortable,” Mason resident Charlotte Wilks. “They did a temperature check, they’re having everyone enroll in contact tracing. So it works both ways.”

With a few months left to go until election day, Slotkin will be facing Republican Paul Junge for the 8th district seat. She says this campaign and pandemic have shown her what it means to be a leader.

“Past generations have had their challenges. This is our challenge. And we have to meet the moment and lead in whatever way that means in our communities. And I think if we all kind of try to live up to that moment and demonstrate a couple more ounces of leadership than we’re used to, we’re going to be fine. But we need that fortitude.”