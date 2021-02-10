Congresswoman Slotkin has strong criticism for Michigan Senate leader

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has strong words for state Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey, after a video surfaced this week, of him calling the riot at the U.S. Capitol a “Hoax”.

In a Facebook post, Slotkin accuses Shirkey quote of “spreading some of the same types of conspiracy theories that helped lead to the attack, after months and months of cozying up to some of the very groups who went inside the Capitol.”

The Michigan Senate Majority Leader released the following statement acknowledging the video:

“I said some things in a videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve. I own that. I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey

Slotkin had words on the Shirkey’s statement too.

“Admitting a poor choice of words doesn’t cut it. A true leader takes responsibility for his words and deeds. You’ve done neither over the past year.” Said Slotkin “Also, suggesting rich Jews secretly control the world is literally one of the oldest anti-Semitic tropes in the world. Please stop peddling it.”

The Michigan Democratic party recently called for Shirkey to resign over ties to dangerous militia groups.