Connecting families with mental health resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A family reached out to 6 News.

They say they’ve been trying for years to get help for a 9-year-old boy who has battled mental health issues since he was born.

At first the boy, David, was excited to do the interview with his mom Betty Nostrant. She spoke with 6 News about his recent hospital visits and his mother’s search for a long-term psychiatric facility that could help him.

As his mom described some of his past outbursts, David picked up an umbrella off screen. When asked to put the umbrella down, he went into the back yard. David then picked up a shovel and chased his mom into the driveway.

Police were called and arrived minutes later and David chased the officer down the driveway with another gardening tool. That officer then chased him down the street. Eventually the officer calmed David down as more police officers arrived.

Officers then took him back to Sparrow for another round of observation.



To watch my son go into the back of a cop car again, to watch him go into the back of an ambulance again, to watch him sit in a hospital and be tied down,” Nostrant says, “no kid should ever have to go through any of this.”

His family tells 6 News they’ve tried for years to get him into a psychiatric hospital, but no one will take him because he’ s considered a danger to himself and others.

Kids like David have limited options for long-term care, but there are community-based resources in the tri-county area.

“Kids belong in their community with their parents,” Gwenda Summers says, “and there are a variety of services in the community to serve youth who have severe difficulties.”

Summers works with the Families Forward agency at Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties. She says parents and families have options including crisis intervention, urgent care therapists, home-based therapy and a therapeutic foster care program.

Nostrant says they’ve tried all that– and it’s just not bringing the results the family need.

“He’s a loving child. He loves to hug me, he loves to play, he loves school, he loves to learn,” Nostrant says. “He just needs help. And the state of Michigan is not set up to help children like him.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, we’ve provided a list of resources in the Seen on 6 section of our website. You can also call the following numbers locally:

-Community Mental Health Authority – Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties Access Line 517-346-8318

-Community Mental Health – Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Children’s Crisis Services 517-346-8008