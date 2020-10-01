Conservative activists charged on four felony counts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have been charged on four felony counts, including conspiring to intimidate voters in violation of election law in Detroit, the Associated Press’ David Eggert reported.

Breaking: Two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 1, 2020

On Aug. 27, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned people after her office got a recording of a “racially charged” robocall targeting Detroiters that she said is to deter people from voting by mail.

The robocall, which is posted to YouTube, said it is a civil rights organization founded by far-right conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

In response, Secretary of State Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel released a press release stating, “voting by mail, or any other method of casting your absentee ballot in Michigan, is a safe, secure and time-tested method of voting, and does not expose personal information any more than simply registering to vote.”

The recording falsely states that “if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used to track down old warrants,” and falsely adds that the CDC is even planning to track people for mandatory vaccines with mail-in voting.

“This is an unfortunate but perfect example of just how low people will go to undermine this election,” Nessel said.

“This is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote,” said Benson.

Benson added that she and Attorney General Dana Nessel will use every tool to seek justice on people who got the robocall.

They are asking people to report false information to elections@michigan.gov.