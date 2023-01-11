Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A conserve water notice has been issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township after a water line was damaged at a plant.

Official said one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System plant was damaged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which caused officials to not be able to treat water for the residents of East Lansing and Meridian Township.

If your water bill comes from Meridian Township or East Lansing, you are a customer of the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System and should not take baths, should limit showers, and wait to do dishes and laundry. All other high uses of water should also be avoided.

Safe drinking water is being supplied by

Lansing Board of Water & Light, officials said.

Officials did not give a firm timelines for how long the notice will last, but said they hope to lift it in 24-48 hours.

“We are working to repair the broken water main. However, while this repair occurs,

there is limited water supply. In order to avoid pressure loss in the system, it is important for ELMWSA customers to conserve water until further notice. We will have an updated for ELMWSA customers later today,” Officials said.

For more information, you can call Joel Martinez of the East Lansing – Meridian Water and Sewer Authority at (517) 337-7535.