OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Construction on a century-old section of Okemos Road is underway Monday.

The 4-stage project aims to replace the bridge between Mount Hope Road and Clinton Street, and it’s already causing plenty of headaches.

Construction barrels have popped up around the portion of Okemos Road that crosses the Red Cedar River

Officials with the Ingham County road department say this is an $8.7 million dollar investment that was long overdue.

The first stage is underway by closing the southbound part of the Okemos road. Crews said the road will be removed as well as the bridge.

After the southbound lane is completed, northbound traffic will be shifted over to begin construction there and replace that section of the bridge.

Some people 6 News spoke with are glad the road is being fixed while others say it’s adding extra time and extra hassle to their commutes.

“I have to go around and all the way down to mount hope it makes my driving difficult because I can not, I can’t go the fastest way unfortunately. I have to go around and waste gas and I don’t really have the money for that gas once you add traffic and everyone going around, it adds five to ten minutes,” said driver Aidan Godby.



During this project, both Wonch and Ferguson parks will be closed to all visitors.

Officials said that the first stage should be done by July, with the main bulk of the project slated to be done by November.

