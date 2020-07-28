Construction on E. Jolly Road to impact bike lanes and sidewalks

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you regularly walk, run or bike by the Delhi Substation at East Jolly Road, you may want to find an alternate route.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced a Consumers Energy project happening at the Delhi Substation located at 1606 E. Jolly Road will impact surrounding bike lanes and sidewalks.



The work has already started, and is expected to be complete by February 2021.



Access to local area residences and businesses will be maintained.



For questions or additional information, please contact Consumers Energy.