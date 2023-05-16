MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The area’s first Trader Joe’s, planned for Meridian Township, will have to wait just a little bit longer after the project developer’s construction permit expired Friday.

After the project was announced in early 2022, it was first delayed in October due to ‘ongoing supply-chain issues.’ Then again in February, after the company behind the project, ‘Strathmore Real Estate Group,’ put the initiative “on hold” for the winter.

Meridian Township officials asked the developers when they’ll start again. They were not given a clear answer but were told the developers do plan to reapply for the permit.

“The project has stalled right now, and they haven’t been able to give us a timeline on when it’s going to restart. The permit is expired, but they have indicated that they will restarting it here in the near future once they work out their issues behind the scenes,” Meridian Township Community Planning and Development Director Timothy Schmitt said.

6 News reached out to the developers for comment but did not hear back.