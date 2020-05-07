Construction resumes as workers return from Stay Home order

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Work is back on for many construction companies around the state but some of their sites are quieter and emptier than they were before. It’s all in the name of safety.

Mayberry Homes project manager Joe Schroeder says they’re getting used to the new normal and putting a few extra safety measures in place.

“One of the things we primarily focused on today is going around and monitoring everybody’s PPE and putting up, in place our safety program and putting signs in all of the homes.”

To prevent COVID-19 from spreading, Schroeder says he’s making sure all workers wear masks, gloves and glasses on site. They’re also limiting the number of people working at one time to give workers a better chance to space out.

“Most of our crew sizes range between one and six people,” he says. “Overall our goal is, the safety plan is we’ve gotta keep it under 10 people in a home at one time.”

The measures will also apply to walk-through’s of finished homes, which will be limited to four people at a time. Schroeder says the new rules will cut down on overlap between teams and make sure that only the most essential staff are on a job site at any time.

With smaller crews on site, some projects may take longer to finish. The companies say they will keep working as fast as they can to meet the demand.