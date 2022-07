DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Another major road project will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane in each direction of M-43 between Marketplace Boulevard and Broadbent Road and between Jenne Street and Nixon Road.

Crews will perform resurfacing and undergo pavement markings.

Closures are scheduled to last until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say drivers should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.