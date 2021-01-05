Consumer Advisory: Several Sportmix Pet Food Products Recalled for Potentially Fatal Levels of Aflatoxin

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On December 30, pet food manufacturer Midwestern Pet Food announced a recall of several varieties of Sportmix pet food products after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was alerted to reports of at least 28 dogs having died and eight more having fallen ill after consuming the recalled food.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is announced today that they are partnering with the FDA to investigate cases reported in Michigan.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food.

Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show symptoms.

There is no evidence to suggest pet owners who handle products containing aflatoxin are at risk; however, pet owners should always wash their hands after handling pet food.

Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products listed below:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



The MDARD said that retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves and contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, ext. 455 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or email info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.

The Department also warned retailers to not sell or donate the recalled products.

If possible, contact consumers who have purchased the recalled products, said MDARD.