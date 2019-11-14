Consumer Reports finds vehicle redesigns come with glitches

FILE – In this April 17, 2019 file photo, the 2019 Mazda CX-5 is shown at the New York Auto Show. In its annual auto reliability survey, Consumer Reports found that while newly redesigned models have the latest safety and fuel-economy technology, they also come with glitches that frustrate owners. Overall, Japanese brands Lexus, Mazda and Toyota led the reliability rankings, followed by Porsche and Genesis. Rounding out the top 10 were Hyundai, Subaru, Dodge, Kia and Mini. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DETROIT (AP) – When it comes to buying a new car, the latest and greatest may not be the most dependable.

In its annual auto reliability survey, Consumer Reports found that while newly redesigned models have the latest safety and fuel-economy technology, they also come with glitches that frustrate owners.

Problem-prone new models caused brands such as Acura, Volkswagen and Audi to fall in the annual rankings.

Overall, Japanese brands Lexus, Mazda and Toyota led the reliability rankings, followed by Porsche and Genesis. Rounding out the top 10 were Hyundai, Subaru, Dodge, Kia and Mini.

General Motors’ Cadillac was the least reliable of 30 brands, followed by Alfa Romeo, Acura, Volkswagen and Jeep. The remaining least-reliable brands were Chevrolet, Volvo, Tesla, GMC and Mercedes-Benz.