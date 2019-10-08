Consumers Energy approved to purchase 166-megawatt wind farm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nine communities around Michigan have been awarded more than $260,000 in grants aimed at supporting small local businesses.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the announcement today of grants between $5,000 and $25,000.

“Small businesses drive the economies of our communities,” said Michelle Parkkonen, Director of Community Development Technical Assistance Programs at the MEDC.

Coratti’s Italian Restaurant is a family-friendly restaurant in downtown Howell that received a $25,000 grant and $1.1 million in matching funds.

"Howell Main Street Inc. is continuously striving for new ways to support entrepreneurs and small businesses within our district,” said Howell Main Street Interim Chief Operating Officer Kate Litwin.

The $25,000 grant will help transform a vacant call center building into a family-friendly destination restaurant in downtown Howell. While the $1.1 million in estimated renovations include adding an additional 1,100 square feet of usable space as well as a bocce ball court.

The home-based bakery moving to a commercial location in downtown Owosso called Nom Nom Sweeties won a $6,975 grant with $698 in matching funds.

Additional projects and grant winners are Boyne City, Charlevoix, Grayling, Lapeer, Niles, Saline, and Wayne.