Consumers Energy approved to purchase 166-megawatt wind farm

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wind Turbines

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. Western U.S. electrical utility PacifiCorp plans to move faster away from coal-fired power while getting more juice from the sun and wind, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Young,File)

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials approved an application by Consumers Energy Co. to purchase a wind farm.

The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved the purchase of a 166-megawatt wind from Crescent Wind, LLC.

The wind farm would be located in Adams, Moscow, and Wheatland townships.

The 31-year levelized cost of energy at $48 per megawatt hour is lower than the $57.75 per megawatt hour that was approved by the Commission in February.

The farm is expected to be in commercial operation on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar