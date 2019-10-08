Consumers Energy approved to purchase 166-megawatt wind farm

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials approved an application by Consumers Energy Co. to purchase a wind farm.
The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved the purchase of a 166-megawatt wind from Crescent Wind, LLC.
The wind farm would be located in Adams, Moscow, and Wheatland townships.
The 31-year levelized cost of energy at $48 per megawatt hour is lower than the $57.75 per megawatt hour that was approved by the Commission in February.
The farm is expected to be in commercial operation on or before Dec. 31, 2020.
