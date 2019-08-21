Consumers Energy asking customers to use less energy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Consumers Energy has introduced the ‘Love Michigan Clean Energy’ plan in an effort to reduce the amount of wasted energy and to be more energy efficient.

“This clean energy plan is innovation beyond anything we have seen in this community and in this state and I truly believe we are going to be a trend setter for national movement,” said CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Mindy Bradish-Orta.

CEO of Consumers Energy, Patti Poppe, also announced the retiring of five more coal plants across the state, coming to a total of 12 coal plants that have been closed.

“The long term plan is to replace the remaining coal plants with only renewable energy, and so the plan that we have published and have had approved now, is replacing those coal plants with new solar and wind energy,” said Poppe.

By 2040, Consumers Energy hopes to completely eliminate the use of coal for energy. Poppe says they hope to use 56% of renewable energy by 2040.

So why does Consumers Energy want their customers to use less of their product?

“By reducing energy usage, saving customers money, they can deploy those dollars to the economy, they can deploy those dollars to new employees, and growing their business, that’s when we win,” said Poppe.