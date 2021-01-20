Consumers Energy, City of Jackson launch food distribution program

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s called Our Town Meal Distribution. The program is led by Consumers Energy and the City of Jackson. The mission? To help distribute 5,000 meals to families in need. It’s an idea they saw at a business in Vermont called Everyone Eats.

“The idea of that program was simply to raise money through state and federal dollars to help restaurants prepare meals, pay those restaurants for their work, and then provide people who were hungry,” said Media Relations Manager, Brian Wheeler.

Consumers Energy and several community partners helped put together a half-million dollars for the project. Currently, ten restaurants will take part in making the meals when the program kicks off on February 1st. It will continue every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for ten weeks, something the city says is needed right now.

“It is keeping people employed at restaurants, and keeping those restaurants open, but it is also keeping local people fed because the food need is very great, and it’s going to continue growing as well,” says Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The City of Jackson will help in the distribution process taking place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. Consumers Energy hopes this will make an immediate impact.

“It is designed for people who have a need. We’ll allow people to come first come first serve, and if they say they need dinner that night they’ll be able to walk away with options for themselves, for their families,” said Wheeler.

Community members who want to volunteer, or restaurants interested in helping out can learn more at the link below.

https://www.cityofjackson.org/1005/Our-Town-Meal-Distribution