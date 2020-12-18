Consumers Energy customers can expect a rate hike next month

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan regulators have approved a $100 million electric rate hike for Consumers Energy, authorizing the state’s second-largest utility to bill the average residential customer about $9 more per month starting in January.

The increase for residents is nearly 12% after factoring in other allowed adjustments. The agency said Thursday the Jackson-based utility sought the higher rates to fund upgrades to its distribution system and to meet its clean-energy goals by retiring coal-fired plants.

The hike is 39% of what Consumers requested. The order also lets the utility spend more to trim trees to reduce power outages.

