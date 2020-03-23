Consumers Energy donates $1 million to help small businesses in Jackson

The Covid-19 outbreak is crushing the US economy right now, and small businesses are some of the hardest hit. For businesses in Jackson, help is on the way thanks to a $1 million donation from Consumers Energy.

The donation will help set up a fund called the Small Business Emergency Relief Fund. The money will be used to help support small businesses in Jackson during this difficult time.

The funds will be handled by the Jackson Community Foundation in partnership with Jackson’s Economic Development Agency. Together the groups will review applications, and then hand out grants to small businesses up to $5,000 each.

The fund will also accept donations from the public. The CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation believes the money will help provide some immediate relief. They hope to hand out the first grant by the end of the week.

“These small grants will help bridge the need in the next two to four weeks for small businesses so that when our state, and federal resources get their processes in place, and people figure out how to apply that this money will help the gap in between to keep organizations, and businesses going,” said CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation, Monica Moser.

To apply businesses can go to https://www.dreammakerfund.org/