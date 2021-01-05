Consumers Energy Foundation makes $480,000+ for Michigan Nonprofits with COVID-19 Relief

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Consumers Energy Foundation today announced over $480,000 in grants to help Michigan nonprofits provide critical help to communities across Michigan.

The Foundation has now provided $5.4 million in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

“Consumers Energy is committed to being part of the solution as Michiganders work toward brighter days ahead this year,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “These are extraordinary times, and we are humbled to play a part in supporting organizations that are doing so much for our communities.”

The Consumers Energy Foundation grants support those working on the front lines to directly meet basic needs such as food and shelter. They include $200,000 for the Food Bank Council of Michigan to address food insecurity, including mobile food distributions across the state.

Other grants:

* Community Economic Development Association of Michigan – $100,000

* Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Building Hope Campaign – $50,000

* Start Garden (Grand Rapids) – $30,000

* Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) – $25,000

* Community Homeworks (Kalamazoo) – $15,000

* Nonprofit Network (Jackson) – $15,000

* Degage Ministries (Grand Rapids) – $10,000

* Devereaux Memorial Library (Grayling) – $10,000

* Trauma Recovery Associates (Kalamazoo) – $10,000

* Disability Services Resource Center (Bay City) – $5,000

* Motherly Intercession (Flint) – $5,000

* Urban Roots (Grand Rapids) – $5,000

* Open Door Outreach Center (Oakland County) – $2,500

Consumers Energy has helped Michigan residents and small businesses in various ways since the pandemic started in March. The company offered $12 million in direct assistance