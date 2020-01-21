Consumers Energy offers $3 million to build new Jackson YMCA

Today The Consumers Energy Foundation announced the largest grant in the company’s history by donating $3 million dollars to the Jackson YMCA. The money will help build a brand new facility to serve the community in Jackson.

“With its unprecedented gift, the Consumers Energy Foundation has energized the Y’s efforts and validated our vision to build a new YMCA and create a healthy living campus in the heart of Jackson,” said Shawna Tello, Jackson YMCA chief executive officer.



The Jackson YMCA is more than halfway through it’s $25 million fundraiser to complete the project. The Consumers Energy Foundation’s grant also matches up to $3 million in contributions from others.



