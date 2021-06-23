Consumers Energy plans to end coal use by 2025

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy today announced a plan to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025, which is 15 years faster than anticipated. With Consumers Energy current blueprint that it has in place, the company would be one of the first in the country to go entirely coal free.

Consumers Energy’s plan requires regulatory approval, but says that they will,

Be among the first utilities in the nation to go coal-free by 2025;

Use 90 percent clean energy resources by 2040

Build nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses by 2040

Stay on the path to achieve net-zero carbon emissions

Save customers about $650 million through 2040

If the plan is approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, the closure of three coal-fired units at the Campbell generating complex near Holland,

Campbell 1 and 2, collectively capable of producing more than 600 megawatts of electricity, would retire in 2025 — roughly six years sooner than their scheduled design lives.

Campbell 3, capable of generating 840 MW, would also retire in 2025 — roughly 15 years sooner than its scheduled design life.

We are proud to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation and be one of the first utilities in the country to end coal use. We are committed to being a force of change and good stewards of our environment, producing reliable, affordable energy for our customers while caring for our communities during this transition.” President and CEO Garrick Rochow