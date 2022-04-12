LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With severe thunderstorms in the potential forecast for Wednesday night, the Consumers Energy Restoration Team is on guard for storm restoration.

According to the StormTracker 6 Team, the brunt of the Wednesday storm is hitting the southwest part of the Great Lakes State, but mid-Michigan could see some major wind gusts.

Wind gusts are expected to continue throughout Thursday and Friday around the Lower Peninsula.

Consumers Energy has 300 crews within its system that will be able to help out with any restoration efforts.

Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind: