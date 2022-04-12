LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With severe thunderstorms in the potential forecast for Wednesday night, the Consumers Energy Restoration Team is on guard for storm restoration.
According to the StormTracker 6 Team, the brunt of the Wednesday storm is hitting the southwest part of the Great Lakes State, but mid-Michigan could see some major wind gusts.
Wind gusts are expected to continue throughout Thursday and Friday around the Lower Peninsula.
Consumers Energy has 300 crews within its system that will be able to help out with any restoration efforts.
Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:
- Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.
- Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.
- Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.
Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.
- A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.
- Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.