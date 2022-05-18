JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy will be adding 300 megawatts of clean energy from two Michigan solar projects in Genesee and Hillsdale counties.

The $350 million projects will provide enough energy to power approximately 150,000 homes.

These solar projects are a portion of the company’s Clean Energy Plan, which aims to rapidly increase renewable energy, terminate coal electricity by 2025 and have net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The projects are being completed by Ranger Power, a utility-scale solar development company.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with a valued partner that is helping us bring to life a vision to provide a clean energy transformation that benefits Michiganders, both current and future generations,” said Timothy Sparks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric grid integration.

Consumers Energy is buying power from Confluence Solar in Genesee County and Heartwood Solar in Hillsdale County.

The solar projects are each 150 megawatts and will start operating by the end of 2024.

“We’re glad to be expanding our partnership with Consumers and continue to be guided by a community-first approach as we complete both solar projects,” said Paul Harris, president of Ranger Power.

The $200 million Confluence Solar project will create around 250 jobs in Genesee County and bring in over $25 million in new property tax revenues over the course of the project.

Ranger Power’s $150 million Heartwood Solar project will also create about 250 jobs in Hillsdale County, and bring in nearly $19 million in new property tax revenues over the long run of the project.

The revenues from these projects will help out multiple localities, including Hillsdale County; Allen and Fayette Townships; Jonesville Community Schools; Hillsdale Intermediate School District; and the Jonesville District Library.



