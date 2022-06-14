JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After the big storms that rolled through much of lower Michigan on Monday night and Tuesday morning, 12,900 Consumers Energy customers are currently without power.

The storm had heavy rain, lightning, and winds, with gusts in Jackson up to 40 miles per hour.

Currently there are not any outages being reported in the Lansing area.

The timing for the outages couldn’t be worse, as a big heat wave is now rolling through the state, causing a greater need for air condition.

As the area prepares for the first major heat blast of the summer, several cooling centers have been set up.

In Jackson, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center will be open for cooling from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be found at 1107 Adrian St.

