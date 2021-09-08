Consumers Energy restored power to over 30,000 homes after Tuesday’s storm damage

JACKSON. Mich. (WLNS)—Consumers Energy crews from Alabama and Michigan have restored power to over 30,000 Michigan homes affected by Tuesday’s storm damage.

“We know our friends and neighbors are counting on us, and we’re using all of our resources to turn the lights back on in communities across the state,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “Our crews and contractors did great work overnight, and we’re confident they will continue reconnecting customers will continue with today’s good weather.”

Consumers Energy is advising people to follow these safety tips:

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from doors, windows or fresh air intakes.

Be aware of roadside crews

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair the cable.

If you have lost power and are wondering about the status of power outages visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.