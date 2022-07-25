JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy and contractor crews say they have restored power to 71% of customers impacted by Saturday’s storms that swept through Michigan.
There is currently about 27,000 customers without power.
The storm caused major damage and power outages in 48 Lower Peninsula counties.
“We appreciate Consumers Energy’s customers and their patience and understanding as crews worked around the clock today to make significant progress restoring power across the state,” said Roger Curtis, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “We have more work to do tonight and into Monday, and we won’t stop until the job is done.”
Consumers plans to restore power to all 93,000 customers affected by the storm by 6 p.m. Monday.
Safety Tips:
- Be aware of crews working along roads.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes.
- Clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
- Only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines.
- Keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1