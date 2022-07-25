JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy and contractor crews say they have restored power to 71% of customers impacted by Saturday’s storms that swept through Michigan.

There is currently about 27,000 customers without power.

The storm caused major damage and power outages in 48 Lower Peninsula counties.

“We appreciate Consumers Energy’s customers and their patience and understanding as crews worked around the clock today to make significant progress restoring power across the state,” said Roger Curtis, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “We have more work to do tonight and into Monday, and we won’t stop until the job is done.”

Consumers plans to restore power to all 93,000 customers affected by the storm by 6 p.m. Monday.

Safety Tips: