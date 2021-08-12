Consumers Energy restores power to 90k Michiganders, 215k still without power

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy has brought in crews from seven states to aid in bringing back power to over 300,000 homes and businesses across Michigan after two days of severe storms. Consumers Energy crews have now restored power to 90,000 homes and businesses.

According to a release from Consumers Energy, as of 5:30 a.m. this morning, approximately 215,000 homes still do not have power.

Consumers Energy customers can report an outage here, or can receive outage update through text, phone or email by texting “REG” to 232273 or by clicking this link.

We continue to be grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors as we work to bring the lights back on. The storms that have struck our state should finally subside today, and we are confident that over 500 crews from Michigan and across the country will help bring back power to many of our customers.” Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations

Consumers Energy also shares these safety tips:

Those clearing storm debris are advised to be aware of possible downed wires and report them to 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 immediately while staying at least 25 feet away.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community, such as cooling centers or other needs. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

“This is around-the-clock work, and we won’t stop until we restore power to our fellow Michiganders,” Packard said.