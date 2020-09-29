Consumers Energy to give $12M to help with energy bills

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Claiming there is an unprecedented need because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Consumers Energy is set to provide $12 million to help Michigan residents and small businesses with energy bills this winter.

“Our company’s $12 million contribution will provide a lifeline to many families and businesses, helping them stay on their feet until we can defeat the pandemic and Michigan can fully reopen,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer.

Consumers Energy has set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with this new assistance.

The funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations.

The best way for people to get help is to call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities, including the new financial help that Consumers Energy is announcing.

If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they also can call 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy is also:

> Suspending energy shut-offs for nonpayment for residential and most business customers.

> Making payment arrangements for customers in need.

> Providing access to federal, state and local resources that can help small businesses.

“We know we have an obligation to help our communities stay resilient through this time,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s chief customer officer.

According to Consumers Energy, customers should pay 20% less next year compared to a decade ago, or less than $2.30 a day, for natural gas.