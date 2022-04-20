JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy will stop using coal as a fuel source for electric generation by 2025.

Consumers came to an agreement with ‘key stakeholders’ throughout the state of Michigan on a settlement related to the company’s Clean Energy Plan.

This new proposal would make the company one of the first in the nation to go coal-free, Consumers said.

The agreement does however require regulatory approval.

It includes a broad coalition of customer groups, environmental organizations, the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) staff, energy industry representatives, and the Michigan Attorney General.

The plan provides a 20-year layout to satisfy Michigan’s energy needs while creating a strong foundation for the environment’s future.

“This is a historic commitment to lead the clean energy transformation and create a brighter future for our state. A diverse set of stakeholders came together to endorse a Clean Energy Plan that will provide reliable and affordable energy to customers for decades to come while protecting the environment.” Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy improved its original 2018 Clean Energy Plan by including the pledge to eliminate coal by 2025.

The settlement agreement supporting Consumers Energy’s plan comes after a year of listening to key stakeholders’ ideas and opinions.

The settlement includes: coal plant retirements by 2025, rise of solar, battery deployment, system reliability, and affordable energy.

The next step in the process is for the MPSC to review the settlement agreement.