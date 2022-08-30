Courtesy: Consumers Energy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Power is slowly but surely being restored to those across the state who lost it in the big storm Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from Consumers Energy, Monday’s storms knocked out power to more than 37 counties in the lower peninsula.

Consumers Energy will have more than 350 crews out Tuesday working to restore electricity to those across the state.

So far, Consumers Energy has restore power to roughly 40,000 customers, the company said.

The majority of Consumers Energy customers are expected to have power back on by Wednesday.

Kalamazoo was an area that was hit harder than others, so Consumers Energy will be hosting an event at Schultz’s Treat Street. Want to learn more? Click here.

“Our crews worked incredibly hard last night and made significant progress, restoring service to about ¼ of all impacted customers,” said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “Our all-hands-on-deck effort will continue as we work to restore power for all 160,000 customers impacted by yesterday’s 70 mph winds and thunderstorms.”

As always, Consumers Energy has the following reminders for those affected by outages:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.



Additionally, stay at least 25 feet away from fallen power lines, and report the issue to 211 of Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Though Consumers Energy has made progress in getting the lights back on, DTE Energy still has approximately 264,473 customers without power across Michigan.