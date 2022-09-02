MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy is working to repair a traffic light following a crash involving a car striking a pole.

The traffic light lost power as a result of the impact.

According to Meridian Township Police (MTP), the crash happened at 7 a.m. Friday on Marsh Road just north of Lake Lansing Road. North Marsh, which is north of Lake Lansing will be closed for the foreseeable future.

MTP say they are unsure when the road will open back up, however, south Marsh is still open.

Officials say If you do come across the intersection, treat it as a four-way stop until the traffic light is working again. If you need to go north on Marsh, they say to use Lake Lansing to Newton to Saginaw.

Police say no one was hurt regarding the accident.

As we find out more details, 6 News will keep you updated.