Contract awarded for Michigan’s first wireless electric vehicle charging road

FILE – In this Monday, April 5, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle charges at a station in Topeka, Kan. With strong sales of its electric cars and SUVs, Tesla on Monday, April 26, 2021 posted its seventh-straight profitable quarter. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the award of a contract to Electreon on Tuesday to build the first ever wireless electric vehicle charging road in the United States.

The road will allow electric vehicles to charge while they drive or are parked.

Electreon was chosen to build an electric road system (ERS) in Detroit as part of the inductive vehicle charging pilot program.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will issue $1.9 million in funding toward the pilot project. Electreon will assist with the remainder of the funds.

“As we aim to lead the future of mobility and electrification by boosting electric vehicle production and lowering consumer costs, a wireless in-road charging system is the next piece to the puzzle for sustainability. I am happy to see Michigan lead and keep building on these ground-breaking initiatives creating new business opportunities and high-tech jobs. Together, we will continue growing our economy and putting Michiganders first.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

In September of 2021, Whitmer first announced the pilot initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in Michigan.

Later that same month, MDOT requested a proposal and displayed that the system is safe with industry technology and vehicles, and is financially and environmentally beneficial.

“Michigan is aggressively rolling out various charging solutions and we need to continue to stay ahead of the technology curve. A wireless in-road charging system will be revolutionary for electric vehicles, potentially extending their charge without having to stop.” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba

Electreon will guide the design, evaluation, iteration, testing, and implementation of the pilot program.

The program plans to be up and running in 2023 and is working with NextEnergy and Jacobs Engineering Group.

The project aims for up to a one-mile stretch of both dynamic and stationary wireless EV charging in Detroit.

The project will be hosted by Michigan Central, a mobility innovation district, and uplifted by partners such as Ford Motor Co., DTE Energy, and the City of Detroit.