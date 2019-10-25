Contract ratified and GM employees head back to work as early as tonight

Today members of the local Vietnam center 109 unveiled a brand new memorial to honor the 312 heroes in Jackson that never made it home. Bob Wilkinson served his country with a tour in Vietnam in 1970 and he says looking at the memorial brings out all sorts of emotions.

"Sad for me but then I feel happy that we did it. I know I lost people that I know in Vietnam. It was really instrumental I guess for us to do this. It didn't start out to be this big but it certainly has come about," said Wilkinson.