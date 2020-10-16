INSIDE: The battle for Michigan’s 7th and 8th Congressional district

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This election is not just about who controls the U.S. Senate.

The entire House of Representatives is up for grabs as well.

And we’ve got several races right here in Mid-Michigan.

That includes the battle for the Michigan 7th, and most or all of seven different counties in Mid-Michigan: Eaton, Jackson and Hillsdale Counties.

Congressman Tim Walberg represented the 7th district in 2007 and 2008, lost his bid for re-election then won the seat back in 2010 and has held onto it ever since.

He is going up against former State Rep. and Former Saline Mayor Gretchen Driskell for the third time in a row.

We need to get to work, creating jobs that pay a decent wage in the town that we grew up in ensure accessible and affordable healthcare lower, the outrageous cost of prescription drugs, and create a secure and dignified retirement. For those who have worked for it after 27 years in office, Congressman Walberg is part of the problem. He spends his time playing political games and bickering, not working to solve our problems Gretchen Driskell (D) Candidate for 7th District



We saw robust growth. Record low unemployment, increasing incomes and more family sustaining jobs all while cutting taxes for middle class families. We finally put NAFTA behind us and passed USM CA to help Michigan manufacturers, farmers, and families. I know we can recover and come back stronger than before Tim Walberg (R) Candidate for 7th District

Then there is the 8th congressional district, which includes Lansing and all of Ingham County and Livingston County. It also includes the northern half of Oakland County. Republicans have dominated this district and are holding on to it from 2000.

That is, until 2018 when Democrat Elissa Slotkin unseated the incumbent Mike Bishop. It was a hard fought and close race.

Slotkin edged Bishop out by around 13,000 votes or less than 4 percent.

Now Slotkin is in a re-election battle of her own.

The former CIA Analyst and current congresswoman is going up against Paul Junge, a former television anchor, deputy district attorney and gederal government employee.

He worked at the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.