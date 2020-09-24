Cooking with Tantay in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re in the kitchen this evening once again with Tantay in Lansing.

6 News’ Kalie Marantette took a trip to show us how we can whip up some more Peruvian food at home.

We’re here with Jose from Tante, and he’s going to show us how to make a cool quick Peruvian dish. It’s a potato salad, vegetarian, gluten free as well. There’s some potatoes, some beautiful blue purple potatoes and there’s our cheese sauce.

Jose uses a garnish with Peruvian Bottino olives and some beautiful micro greens, from a local farm around here called High Water Farms.

Jose uses rainbow chard and blue purple potatoes, boiled.

In the dish, Jose uses traditional Peruvian cheese sauce. There’s milk, there’s cheese. And in Peru, basically, that’s pretty much the main ingredient, he said.

It’s called a HIA, Mario. It’s a yellow chili pepper. Everything is added to a blender and mixed together and it’s mildly spicy. You’re getting, your carbs, protein and mild spice.

For those who are sensitive to peppers, you won’t be able to omit the peppers for this dish — Peruvian peppers used in the dish are part of the tradition for this meal.