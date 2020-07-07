Cooling centers open now in Lansing

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
Heat wave_317171

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With temperatures stuck in the nineties this week and heat indexes climbing into the upper nineties, the City of Lansing is opening cooling centers.

The city calls the program “It’s a Cool Thing” and the centers will be open Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9.

Here is a list of cooling centers and the hours they will be open:

During these extreme heat conditions everyone is urged to spend at least a few hours a day in a cool place.

This is even more important for those who work outdoors, small children, the elderly, and people with chronic health conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar