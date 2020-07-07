Cooling centers open now in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With temperatures stuck in the nineties this week and heat indexes climbing into the upper nineties, the City of Lansing is opening cooling centers.

The city calls the program “It’s a Cool Thing” and the centers will be open Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9.

Here is a list of cooling centers and the hours they will be open:

During these extreme heat conditions everyone is urged to spend at least a few hours a day in a cool place.

This is even more important for those who work outdoors, small children, the elderly, and people with chronic health conditions.