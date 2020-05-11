Coronavirus antibody tests: Experts weigh in on how reliable the results are

Experts say, antibodies are made by our own immune system to identify, and fight something foreign in us, like the Coronavirus.
The test is done by drawing blood to see if the proper antibodies are present. Doctor Courtland Keteyian from the Jackson Health Network says, there hasn’t been enough time to know how accurate the tests are.
“We have less data, we have less information because it is such a new process, and so we don’t understand at this point how to interpret the results of the antibody test,” said President, and CEO of the Jackson Health Network, and VP of Population Health for Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Courtland Keteyian.
This means that even if you get the test, the results may be inaccurate.
“You could get a positive antibody test, but it may be that the test reacted to the wrong virus, and so it’s showing you’re positive even though it was a different virus,” said Dr. Keteyian.
For now, doctors say it’s best to hold off getting an antibody test, but as time goes by it may be useful.
“We need to understand the data that we are getting, and so when we have that these will be critical. They will be a critical part to managing folks you know is it safe to go back to work, and things like that, but until we have more data, we just don’t know yet,” said Dr. Keteyian.
Henry Ford Allegiance says, they are doing more research before offering tests to the public. In the meantime, experts say if you’re heading back to work to keep wearing a mask, and keep social distancing