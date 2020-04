This week on the 6 News Capital Rundown we're talking about Governor Whitmer's decision to extend the Stay Home-Stay Safe order, a shift in the race for the White House and the possibility of voting by mail in Michigan.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is taking a deep dive into the Whitmer decision to extend through the end of the month the executive order to keep people at home and safe. But what happens at the end of April if COVID-19 is still a threat in Michigan? Tim looks at that possibility and what the governor will do to stem backlash.