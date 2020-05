HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS)-- Neighbors on Lake Lansing have gotten some upbeat homemade weather forecasts from a young meteorologist in the making.

Every morning, they can count on the sound of the waves, a little breeze and a quick forecast from Haslett High School freshman CJ Riemer. With school closed for the year, CJ keeps his mind fresh by telling people what to expect in his area with a few dance moves added in for good measure.