Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has released an internal COVID-19 mitigation plan to prevent the spread of the disease in the workplace.

“The City of Lansing has provided guidance to employees on measures and potential measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “We are taking these measures to keep our employees and residents safe. I encourage everyone to do their part by having good hygiene and take the appropriate steps to keep our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers safe.”