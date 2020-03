Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- The Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association (MITA) asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deem all construction field operations – including work fixing roads and bridges – throughout the state as non-essential so employees can stay home and be protected from the COVID-19 virus.

"Last week our members were continuing to perform work on our state's roads and bridges and they found that many of their employees were very concerned about their well being. A lot of these jobs, while they are outside, can be in close quarters and so they had employees that had a hard time going back to their families explaining why a road project in the middle of nowhere was considered a critical infrastructure project," Lance Binoniemi, Vice President of Government Affairs for MITA said.