Coronavirus tops list of Michiganders’ concerns

The coronavirus crisis tops the concern of almost half of Michiganders according to recent survey.

When asked to choose an option from a list of problems and issues, one quarter (25%) of those polled said “reopening the economy, schools, and restoring jobs lost because of COVID 19” was their top concern.

In second place with 22% was “protecting public health by reducing coronavirus cases and deaths.”

Together, the top two concerns added up to 47% of those polled.

The poll was commissioned by WLNS-TV and our media partners across the state.

In third place, and the only other option to break double digits, was “controlling violence and crime in the cities” – which had 12%.

Climate change (9%) and “addressing racism and discrimination” (7%) rounded out the top five concerns.

Improving Michigan’s roads and infrastructure – a staple of the survey in the pre-COVID era – finished in 6th place with 6%.

The poll by the Lansing-based EPIC MRA, was conducted between September 10th and 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.