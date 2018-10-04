Cost of sending kids to college hits Michigan minorities hard

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graphic: AP

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A new report released this morning shows cuts to higher education make it harder for everyone to have the chance to go to college, especially minorities.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Michigan ranks high for black and Latino families being least able to afford to send their kids to college.

The report shows tuition has jumped 36 percent in the last 10 years while the median income only went up about two percent in that time frame.

The report breaks down affordability by race.

In Michigan average tuition and fees for a public 4-year university for a black household was 36 percent of the family's income.

That number puts Michigan fourth highest in the nation.

The income share for Hispanics in our state is ranked fifth highest at 27 percent.

For Caucasians costs are 21 percent of the income.

