LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan voters may have another political party to vote for in the 2024 election.

That’s only if backers of the Common Sense Party can gather enough signatures to get on the statewide ballot.

Over the years in Michigan, political parties with no ties to the Democrats and Republicans have had a tough time winning elections. Usually those parties siphon off about two to three percent of all the votes in the state.

Jeff Timmer is a former moderate Republican who is not a fan of former U.S. President Donald Trump. He’s also the driving force behind the Common Sense Party.

Later this month, Timmer will ask the Board of State canvassers to sign off on a petition drive.

If Timmer can gather 45,000 valid signatures, the party can field candidates for any office in the state.

While third-party candidates don’t typically win elections, Ron Perot is an exception to that trend.

Additionally, consumer crusader Ralph Nader said they can determine the outcome by taking votes away from the candidate that should have won.

According to 6 News pollster Bernie Porn, it’s too early to tell if the Common Sense Party would hurt more Democrats than Republicans, or vice versa.

“It could be a problem,” Porn said. “I would probably say we need to do some polling on this.”

He added that the name is intended to appeal to “less educated” voters.

Timmer has said he will talk more about the political party later this week.